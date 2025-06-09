Ratu Naiqama congratulates Ireland’s newly elected President

Fiji’s President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu during his visit to Ireland [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji’s President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, has congratulated Catherine Connolly on her election as Ireland’s 10th President, sending warm wishes on behalf of the Government and people of Fiji.

Ratu Naiqama highlighted the strong bonds between Fiji and Ireland, built on mutual respect, peace, and shared prosperity.

His message coincided with the conclusion of an official visit to Ireland, where he engaged with senior officials, toured key cultural and historical sites, and celebrated the contributions of the Irish diaspora to Fiji’s development.

During the visit, the President also visited Dalgan Park, the UN Training Institute at the Curragh, and the National Museum of Ireland, reflecting on Fiji’s longstanding commitment to peacekeeping and enduring cultural ties.

“Fiji values the friendship and generosity of the Irish people and looks forward to welcoming President Connolly to our shores.”

Ratu Naiqama reaffirms the nations’ ongoing cooperation in education, culture, and global peace initiatives.

