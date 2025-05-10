Radrodro orders Takayawa to remove social media post

[File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader and Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has confirmed that the party’s General Secretary Viliame Takayawa has removed a controversial social media post following internal direction.

In a press statement issued today, Radrodro clarified that the General Secretary had made the commentary in a personal capacity.

However, in light of the sensitivities involved, and recognizing their responsibilities as a partner within the coalition government, Radrodro said he had formally instructed the General Secretary to remove the post.

The matter is set to be reviewed at the next scheduled meeting of SODELPA’s Working Committee, in accordance with the party’s constitution and governance protocols.

Radrodro reiterated SODELPA’s commitment to collective responsibility, respectful public discourse, and the continued stability of the coalition for the good of the nation.

He reminded party members particularly those holding public office to exercise discretion and use appropriate forums for any discussions, ensuring alignment with the unity and dignity of the party.

He expressed hope that the incident would serve as a learning experience.

Radrodro also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the coalition government, noting that SODELPA plays a critical role in delivering the political change Fijians have sought.

