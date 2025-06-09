Radrodro calls for a strong year-end finish

Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook

As Term 3 begins, Education Minister Aseri Masivou Radrodro has called on students and teachers to step up and finish strong. With final exams ahead and the academic year nearing its end, the Minister said there was no room for complacency.

He acknowledged parents, students, teachers and education partners for their resilience and commitment so far. The Minister also made it clear that Term 3 is where focus must sharpen.

To students, Radrodro states now is the time to push harder, stay committed and stay curious. He urged them to ask questions, take part and treat their education as a tool for change.

Article continues after advertisement



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [file photo]

He also reminded teachers of their influence in shaping outcomes. He called on them to use creative approaches and maintain high energy in the classroom.

Radrodro said the final term was not just about finishing the year, it’s about finishing well. He called on the entire education community to stay disciplined and committed to excellence.

He ended with a message of encouragement, urging everyone to approach the term with purpose and pride.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.