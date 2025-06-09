Qiliho leaves prison following early release approval

Former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho [file photo]

Former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho was released from prison this afternoon.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Correction Service.

The FCS has confirmed that Qiliho met all the criteria for early community release, which inmates can apply.

Qiliho was convicted of abuse of office and sentenced to two years in prison.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Qiliho was placed under the Weekend Release program, which is the final stage before early release.

