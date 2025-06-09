Public urged to report online abuse

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran. [Photo: FILE]

Authorities are warning that violence is no longer limited to homes and streets, but is increasingly happening online through harassment, abuse and harmful behaviour.

The warning comes as concerns grow that the festive season, often linked to increased alcohol use, also brings a rise in violence particularly against women, children and persons with disabilities.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says celebrations must never come at the cost of someone else’s safety.

The public is being urged to report online abuse and treat it as seriously as offline violence.

“If you know somebody, one of your friends or relatives who’s abusive, call them out. You know, talk to them and get them to seek help, but report it. Report all forms of violence, online and offline.”

Kiran warns that online platforms are becoming new spaces for harmful behaviour.

The Minister is calling on the public to stop tolerating violence in any form and to work together to keep communities, both online and offline safe.

