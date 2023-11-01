PS highlights sugar mills struggle with overhead costs

Australia’s larger and more efficient sugar mills managed by only 30 individuals cast a spotlight on the challenges facing Fiji’s aging sugar industry.

This has been highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan who states that in contrast, Fiji’s mills require approximately 300 personnel per shift.

These stark disparities, he says reflect the overhead costs that need urgent attention.

Article continues after advertisement

To revitalize the sugar industry and match international standards, Karan reiterates that investments are imperative including modernizing aging mills addressing soil acidity and improving irrigation methods.

“So these are the things that needs to be fixed if we are to look at the industry. There are costs associated with it but it will be one off cost but less weight till the full study is done.”

Karan states that while Australia boasts highly mechanized and large-scale farms with yields of 180-200 tons per acre, Fiji is struggling at 50 tons per acre far behind countries like Brazil and India.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar had raised concerns about the industry’s solvency which has been a topic of discussion in various forums and media.

The Permanent Secretary for Sugar acknowledges the need for immediate action to fix the aging mills and enhance mechanization as two primary challenges.

This highlights the urgency of addressing these issues to reshape perceptions of Fiji’s sugar industry.