Proactive steps taken by tour operator

[Source: Tewaka]

Fijian-owned tourism transport operator Tewaka is taking proactive steps to address the ongoing challenge of losing experienced drivers to overseas contracts.

Managing Director James Sowane stresses the urgent need to address this issue by collaborating with the Land Transport Authority to implement an in-house Defensive Driving Course.

Sowane says the course they recently had was to facilitate the progression of drivers’ licensing qualifications, allowing for the development of a skilled workforce to fill the void created by departing experienced professionals.

He states their challenge in the short to medium term is to upskill its Group 4 drivers to Group 5 that would enable them to operate their mid-size and large coaches, plus the training of newly recruited PSV drivers who have joined from non-tourism industries.

“I think all employers in Fiji will have to accept that migration is a reality now and into the future. So that will continue. So what we have to do is to be proactive, which is what we were trying to do in terms of addressing the vacuum.”

Since the recent reopening of Fiji’s international borders, Tewaka, known for its award-winning tourism transport services, has encountered the departure of ten skilled Group 5 PSV Professional Drivers, who have accepted lucrative driving contracts in New Zealand.

Despite the challenges presented by this exodus, Sowane expresses his gratitude for the support extended by the LTA, which has proven instrumental in devising effective strategies to overcome the skilled labor deficit.