PRF welcomes Tabuya as Environment Minister

Pacific Recycling Foundation has welcomed Lynda Tabuya as the new Minister for Environment and Climate Change, saying her appointment provides an opportunity to strengthen inclusive and rights-based waste management.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says grassroots recyclers, particularly the Collection Pillars of Recycling, play a vital role in environmental protection and should be included in decision-making.

PRF also acknowledged Tabuya as the first woman to lead the Ministry in recent times, highlighting the importance of her leadership in addressing climate change and waste management with a focus on gender and social equity.

Deo emphasizes that grassroots recyclers are not merely stakeholders, but practitioners with practical knowledge of what works and what does not.

“By leveraging their expertise and addressing discrimination within waste systems, we can implement meaningful changes that both protect the environment and support livelihoods.”

He also thanked outgoing Minister Mosese Bulitavu and Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael for their support in engaging grassroots recyclers and advancing sustainable recycling initiatives.

Deo says they look forward to working closely with Tabuya to deliver practical solutions for waste and climate challenges.

