PRF committed to transforming mind-sets on waste management

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation remains committed to transforming mind sets and behaviours towards sustainable waste management.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo says the organization, through its ‘Look Beyond Movement’ approach will carry out a clean-up of Bykeitou Settlement, an informal settlement in Nasinu on Friday.

Deo says the clean-up is strategically scheduled just three days before Diwali, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm, and the event is an effort to uplift the living conditions of the residents.

[Source: Supplied]

He says Bykeitou Settlement is marred by improper waste management, leading to the accumulation of rubbish and limited access to essential services.

Deo adds the residents face daily challenges due to the lack of proper waste disposal facilities.



[Source: Supplied]

The PRF founder says in response to these issues, the organization launched the ‘I Recycle Hub’ program at the settlement in partnership with USAID’s Clean Cities Blue Ocean program and the Nasinu Town Council.

The Bykeitou Settlement clean-up event will be held on Friday from 6 am to 8 am.