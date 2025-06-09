Preventable vision loss demands urgent action

As non-communicable diseases like diabetes continue to be the leading cause of preventable vision loss, calls for integrated policies and inclusive systems to tackle this growing health crisis are mounting.

Welcoming regional delegates to the “Pacific Pathways: Advancing Gender Equity in Eye Health in the Pacific” Summit last night in Nadi, Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran revealed that nearly 90 percent of all blindness is preventable.

She highlights that policy gaps continue to be a major challenge, with people in rural and maritime areas hit hardest.

Acknowledging the ripple effects of vision impairment on education, employment, and national development, Kiran stresses the urgent need to prioritize eye health on the political agenda.

“Addressing this requires strengthened data systems, workforce development, affordable services, and equitable access — especially for vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, women and girls, and older persons who are often left behind.”

Kiran emphasized that improving eye care requires a holistic and collective approach, with cross-sectoral collaboration at its core.

She also points out the disproportionate impact of vision impairment on women and girls, urging that gender equity in eye care be given urgent priority.

The Pacific Pathways Summit, taking place in Nadi today, is expected to offer practical solutions and initiate collaborative regional efforts to tackle this pressing health challenge.

