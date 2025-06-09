PRB tests models to make home ownership accessible

[file photo]

The Public Rental Board’s Rent-to-Own Policy is expected to be presented to Cabinet soon.

The policy aims to provide low-income Fijians with affordable home ownership options.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba states the board has tested several Rent-to-Own designs, noting that some models work well while others become too expensive.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba [file photo]

Naleba also highlights the partnership with the Fiji Development Bank.

“Now that we have FDB forming a partnership with us, we should be able to pull our resources together, particularly with FDB as a financial institution. We’ll be able to talk to other financial institutions to support this initiative.”



Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa [file photo]

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa points out that the initiative addresses a long-standing issue of housing affordability.

“For the past years we have just been formalising them, but we are not actually resolving the issue of providing affordability options for people in low-income brackets. That is something we are looking at now, and we need to plan better.”

The Rent-to-Own policy is designed to create a practical and affordable model for tenants, giving low-income earners a real chance to own homes after years of limited options.

