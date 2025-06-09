PRB plans new housing project in Nadi

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba [file photo]

The Public Rental Board has announced its next housing development on a piece of land in Matavolivoli, Nadi identified as part of its latest funding request to the government.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba said the location was particularly convenient for airport workers, and interest from prospective tenants in nearby Nadi has already been noted.

Naleba states they have also been collaborating with the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) on potential subdivisions suitable for residential development.

He believes such partnerships are seen as crucial in advancing affordable housing, with landowners increasingly open to leasing arrangements for development purposes.

The General Manager emphasized that PRB is not a commercial entity but provides essential social housing services to the community.

He noted ongoing discussions with landowners and TLTB regarding compensation structures, stating that excessive premiums could limit PRB’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

Naleba said government support in subsidising land costs could further enable PRB to expand housing solutions for those most in need.

