Prasad to step down after FICAC charges

[file photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is expected to formally resign from Cabinet today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the development, saying Professor Prasad has verbally informed him of his intention to step down.

Rabuka says the Deputy Prime Minister has also indicated that he will not attend today’s Cabinet meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Prasad was charged earlier today by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for allegedly failing to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited in 2015.

He becomes the third minister in the Coalition Government to resign since it took office.

Just last week, former Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica also stepped down after being charged by FICAC. Prior to this Kalaveti Ravu also resigned from Cabinet after being charged as well by FICAC.

Professor Prasad is scheduled to appear in court on the 17th of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.