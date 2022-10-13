Taniguchi considers legal action

Hiroshi Taniguchi (left), Professor Biman Prasad. [File Photo]

Former National Federation Party provisional candidate Hiroshi Taniguchi says he will take serious legal action against his former party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

This as the complaint lodged by Taniguchi against Prasad with the Fijian Elections Office was dismissed on Tuesday.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem yesterday stated that the complaint lacked any legal basis, under the Electoral Act 2014.

Responding to questions from FBC News after the dismissal of his complaint, Taniguchi says he will now take legal action.

Taniguchi further states he took the matter to FEO to protect his wife as he did not want to make it serious.

It is alleged that Professor Prasad sent Whatsapp messages to Taniguchi’s wife, which Taniguchi describes as shockingly disgusting.

Taniguchi says the FEO’s response is that this matter should be reported to the police.

He further adds that the Electoral Act only protects candidates and parties and doesn’t include any candidate’s spouse.