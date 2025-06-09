Policy to guide safer choices

Fiji has launched its first-ever comprehensive Family Planning Policy, which aims to significantly cut maternal deaths, unintended pregnancies, and high-risk births over the next five years.

The 2025–2030 Family Planning Policy is designed to ensure all Fijians — especially women, adolescents, and vulnerable groups — have access to safe and informed reproductive health services.

Speaking at the launch in Suva, United Nations Population Fund Director for the Pacific, Bidisha Pillai, says the policy could prevent up to 30 percent of maternal deaths and 20 percent of child mortality.

“These are lives that can be saved. These are not just numbers on paper. There are mothers, our sisters, our daughters, and our children. Evidence also shows that family planning is the most cost-effective health and development intervention. This is because it has a high cost-benefit ratio.”

The policy also includes protections against discrimination and promotes privacy, inclusion of men and people living with disabilities, informed choice, and quality care.

It aligns with Fiji’s FP2030 commitment and the Sustainable Development Goals, with support from the Australian Government and UNFPA.

Fiji is the first Pacific Island country to adopt such a policy framework.

