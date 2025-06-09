Police warns against public nuisance during festive season

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga. [Photo: FILE]

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga is urging village headmen to be on the lookout for the overconsumption of alcohol within their communities during the festive season.

In an interview with FBC News, Lutunauga says the overconsumption of alcohol has, on many occasions, led to unwanted situations such as brawls, and in recent cases, alleged murder.

“Police, received cases linked to overconsumption of alcohol, some brawls and some cases of alleged murder”

He is urging members of the community to remain vigilant and to refrain from such behaviour.

Lutunauga says while people have the right to make their own decisions and live their chosen lifestyles, they must also understand the extent of the law and be prepared to face the consequences of their actions.

He adds that it is important for everyone to work hand in hand to help curb illegal activities in the country.

