Police investigate FICAC warehouse burglary

An investigation is underway into an alleged break-in at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption warehouse in Raiwai on Tuesday night.

Police say an unknown person or persons forcefully entered the premises and stole a chainsaw and an electronic device.

The suspect fled the scene after the burglary.

Raiwaqa Crime officers are continuing their investigation into the alleged burglary.

