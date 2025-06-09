Police health crisis exposed

[File Photo]

Increase in Non-Communicable Diseases within the Force has alarmed Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He said the trend was a serious concern for operational readiness.

Tudravu reveals a health audit at the start of his term found a notable increase in NCD cases among officers. He says the findings are worrying and need urgent action.

He has ordered immediate measures. These include stricter quarterly fitness tests and mandatory Wednesday sports at all stations. Officers are also being told to improve their lifestyles.

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“I was briefed with our senior command group in regards to the health status of the organization. I’ve been emphasizing this morning to the command group the importance of being a healthy workforce, looking after ourselves well and the lifestyle that we have to follow, in order for us to pose ourselves well as we get into trying to have a good, effective and efficient organization such as the police force.”

Tudravu said policing was a stressful job. He states officers must stay fit to meet the demands of the role. A healthy workforce is key to maintaining law and order.

He also points to increasing HIV cases in Fiji.

Tudravu said this was part of ongoing wellbeing planning. Medical teams are monitoring risks within the force.

Senior officers have been briefed on the issue.

Tudravu adds that leadership must lead by example on fitness and health.

He admits the findings are not encouraging. Thus, the police chief said work was underway to improve the situation.