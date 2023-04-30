Police chase results in arrest of two suspects

[Source: File]

A police chase ended with the arrest of two suspects in their 40s who had refused to stop when directed by Totogo Police near Queen Elizabeth Drive.

The suspects drove into a police vehicle and fled the scene, leading officers on a pursuit towards Raiwaqa, where they were assisted by another team from the Southern Division.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle collided with a three-ton truck driven by a 34-year-old man from Nausori, causing damage to both vehicles.

After abandoning their car on Milverton Road, the suspects were apprehended by Totogo and Raiwaqa police.

A search of their vehicle revealed house break-in tools, and it was discovered that the number plate on the car had been tampered with, as the car was a rental and fitted with a private number plate.

The suspects are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

The incident resulted in damage to a police vehicle and a three-ton carrier.