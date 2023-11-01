PM urges Ba business owners to expand ventures

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ba business community has been urged to launch new ventures and expand their existing enterprises.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, emphasized the government’s commitment to bolstering commercial endeavors during his recent tour of the Western Division.

Rabuka highlights the Government’s dedicated stance to collaborate closely with entrepreneurs and streamline investment processes to foster a thriving economic landscape in the soccer town.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“They are not only the backbone of this municipality. They are also part of the backbone of Fiji.”

Ba Chamber of Commerce President Dinesh Patel brought several concerns to the forefront, indicating the pressing need for infrastructural improvements and enhanced community services.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Patel says prominent among the issues were challenges pertaining to the town’s regular activities.

“It is imperative that the dredging program be an ongoing program to help alleviate the flooding situation, because the losses suffered by the people on bar and the business community bar ultimately affects the coffers of the government as well.”

The Prime Minister also told those gathered that with municipal elections coming up soon, Ba residents need to choose committed people that will represent them.