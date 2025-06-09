PM says Israel office not a religious decision

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says plans to open a mission in Israel have always existed.

Rabuka, who will travel to Israel later this month to officially open Fiji’s mission, says the coalition government is simply putting long-standing intentions into action by establishing the office in Jerusalem.

He says discussions about setting up the mission had taken place even before the conflict between Gaza and Israel intensified.

“It’s not just a question that we have to deal with in view of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the authority in Gaza.”

Rabuka also clarified that the decision is not a religious one.

“Yes, it is a decision made by the government, it is something government of the past also considered, this government considered it and decided to take action and actually move forward and the suggestion from the whole court is that it should go to Jerusalem.”

He adds that while some may question the timing, there is never a perfect time and the government must move forward.

Rabuka is currently in Honiara and will remain there until Thursday, after which he will return home to prepare for his trip to Israel.

He has confirmed he will be taking a large delegation with him.

