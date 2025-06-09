Rabuka outlines plans for Melanesian community

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commended the Fijian community in the Solomon Islands for driving economic activity and strengthening ties in their adopted home.

Meeting with the diaspora in Honiara ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, Rabuka said Fijians living abroad remain a vital part of national development.

He noted that remittances, skills, education and regional networks from overseas communities continue to boost Fiji’s progress and deepen international partnerships.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the Coalition Government’s plans for the Melanesian community and the “Vasu iTaukei” in Fiji.

He urged Fijians in the Solomon Islands to stay proud of their identity while seizing opportunities in what he described as the “Happy Isles.”

The session also gave the diaspora a platform to raise issues and engage directly with him.

