PM confirms return of former DPMs if acquitted

From left: Manoa Kamikamica, Sitiveni Rabuka and Professor Biman Prasad

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that his two former deputies will be reinstated to their positions straightaway if they are acquitted of their charges.

Deputy Prime Ministers Manoa Kamikamica and Professor Biman Prasad stepped down from their cabinet positions after being charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Kamikamica has been charged with one count of perjury and one count of providing false information to a public servant.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC Commissioner.

Kamikamica resigned on October 22nd.

Former Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad resigned last Tuesday.

He has been charged by FICAC with one count of failing to comply with declaration requirements under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act 2013.

The portfolios of these two are currently being overseen by Rabuka.

Rabuka says both men will resume work as soon as they are cleared of their charges.

Rabuka stresses that the Government respects judicial outcomes and that positions vacated due to legal proceedings are not permanently forfeited.

