Plans to improve engagement in the Pacific

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The International Civil Aviation Organization has taken a major step to improve its engagement and support for Pacific Small Island Developing States.

This has been done with the appointment of a new liaison officer.

Earlier this year, Cabinet approved Fiji’s hosting of the ICAO Liaison Officer for PSIDS to enhance the region’s ability to deliver safe, secure, and sustainable international civil aviation.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Newly appointed ICAO Liaison Officer Shane Sumner paid a courtesy visit to the Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka.

In acknowledging Sumner’s efforts, Gavoka highlights that Fiji is determined to ensure that regional aviation is at the forefront of global discussions.

Sumner thanked the government for its commitment to advancing regional aviation.

He says by establishing a physical presence in Nadi, ICAO aims to facilitate closer collaboration with the PSIDS, providing targeted assistance and expertise to address their unique aviation requirements.