Plan set to transform communities

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry has launched its first-ever Costed Operational Plan for 2025–2026.

The $6.89 million budget is aimed at promoting inclusivity, unity, and community empowerment.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Charan Jeath Singh states the plan clearly maps out programs and activities, ensuring each initiative is costed, accountable and measured against key performance indicators.

Singh adds the plan is a practical roadmap drawn from the Ministry’s Strategic Plan 2025–2027 and reflects the government’s commitment to investing in people, preserving heritage and strengthening national unity.

He has called on faith-based organisations, cultural groups, NGOs, women and youth groups, development partners, and sugar industry stakeholders to actively

collaborate with the Ministry to implement the plan and achieve real outcomes for Fijian communities.

