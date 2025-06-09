Physiotherapists stress fitness for lifelong health

File Photo

The rise of Non-Communicable Diseases is putting pressure on Fijians to stay active, and physiotherapists say age should not be an excuse for inactivity.

Physiotherapy Clinic (Fiji) PTE Limited Director Usha Gfeller said physiotherapy was more than massage.

She explains it starts with mothers during pregnancy, continues with post-delivery care, weight management, and extends to supporting babies through tele-physio.

Article continues after advertisement

“The private sector also does it because the goal for us is move the patient, get the patient in a better condition than what he came before, you see? And also I will also advocate at this time that all our physios should do continuous learning.”

Gfeller stresses that early detection of physical impairments can prevent bigger problems, and timely intervention leads to far better results.

The clinic employs young staff to connect more effectively with patients and to build stronger awareness of overall health.

Patient numbers climb mid-year and during the sports season as people seek treatment and monitoring.

Gfeller states physiotherapy must be seen as a proactive step against NCDs, not just a last resort when illness strikes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.