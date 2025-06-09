Physiotherapist warns on prolapsed uterus

file photo

Physiotherapists are expressing concern about women experiencing prolapsed uterus, a condition where the uterus begins to shift downward.

Physiotherapist PTE Limited Director Usha Gfeller says the majority of such cases often end in surgery.

She explains that with early intervention, many women could avoid this outcome through regular pelvic floor exercises.

Article continues after advertisement

“A lot of women out in the villages, they have prolapsed uterus. After giving birth four or five times, children happening, and then the children grow, and then after a while, you feel that the uterus has moved down. What happens next,you have to go for surgery. You can prevent that by going to a physio”

Gfeller also highlighted challenges faced by women after menopause, noting that hormonal changes often lead to weight gain, low motivation, and joint pain.

She says a slower metabolism during this stage of life increases the risk of osteoporosis, where bones become weaker and more prone to damage.

She is encouraging women to seek physiotherapy support early, to maintain strength and prevent complications.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.