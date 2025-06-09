Petition cannot set living wage: FCEF

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation says a petition supporting a $8 national living wage cannot replace a credible wage-setting process.

FCEF CEO Edward Bernard says the federation respects the Fiji Trades Union Congress’ democratic right to target 100,000 signatures, but says signatures alone cannot determine whether Fiji is ready for a living wage or whether $8 is the right rate.

Bernard says the issue is not about whether workers deserve decent wages, with FCEF supporting fair and equal pay for equal work.

He says the key issue is how a living wage benchmark is established.

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According to FCEF, the rate should be based on evidence, transparent methodology, economic analysis and genuine tripartite dialogue involving workers and employers.

FTUC is proposing a $8 hourly living wage, compared with the current statutory minimum wage of $5 an hour, a 60 percent increase.

FCEF says the International Labour Organization’s current principles refer to incremental progression from minimum wages to living wages.

The federation says the living wage process should use robust evidence, reflect local and regional realities, be technically validated and be transparent and replicable before

being implemented through established wage-setting processes.

Bernard says a petition can show how many people support $8 an hour, but cannot establish whether the rate is economically appropriate for Fiji.

“Petition can tell us how many people support $8. It cannot tell us whether we are ready for living wage or if $8 is the correct living wage for Fiji.”

He says that requires evidence, not signatures.