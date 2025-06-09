Parenting key to ending bullying

file photo

There is growing concern over violent behavior and bullying among children.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says families and communities need to strengthen values from an early age.

Kiran adds that children learn from what they see at home and online.

The Minister warns parents to monitor content and model positive behavior for their children.

“In a Fijian village setting, children learn to respect boundaries through watching their elders. So we need to relook at ourselves and what behavior are adults modeling to our children.”

In partnership with UNICEF, Kiran says a parenting app will be launched later this year.

“Our children are craving for love, attention, guidance, role modeling. We need to work on developing that in our families, in our communities, in our schools. And all of us, if we put our mind to it, we can do that.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro emphasizes the role of parents in guiding children’s behavior.

“But importantly, the parents and guardians, they also play a very important part in making sure that their children well behave, like during your time when you were kids.”

Ministers Kiran and Radrodro say that promoting respect, monitoring online activity, and strengthening family and community support, along with a new parenting app and active school engagement, are key to curbing bullying and violence among children.

