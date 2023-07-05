PALM scheme to be enhanced

[File Photo]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says they are working with the Australian government to develop a new Memorandum of Agreement to further enhance the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Singh says once the draft is received, the ministry will carefully evaluate it and look for opportunities to improve the scheme.

The Minister acknowledged the progress made so far while highlighting certain challenges that need to be addressed.

“We have issues that we need to address. I am happy to state that after our last visit to Australia, meeting with the employers, meeting with the workers, meeting with the Diaspora, meeting with the ministers, the respective ministers, a lot of changes have been seen in terms of better treatment of our workers, especially in the area of accommodation.”



Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh.

Singh says to ensure the welfare of workers under the scheme, a full-time liaison officer will be appointed within the next two weeks, and the officer will be responsible for addressing all concerns raised by the workers.