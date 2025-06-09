Pacific’s first Pathogen Genomics and AMR lab launched

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Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences has launched the Pacific’s first Pathogen Genomics and Antimicrobial Resistance Laboratory at its Pasifika Campus in Suva.

Delivered with the University of Otago, the lab strengthens the region’s capacity to respond to antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases, positioning Fiji as a leader in health research and surveillance.

FNU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Nii-K Plange stated the center aligns with national development priorities to strengthen healthcare systems and build resilience.

He says that AMR is an escalating challenge impacting patient outcomes and health system sustainability across the Pacific.

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“This Centre will enhance our ability to understand disease transmission, strengthen surveillance systems, and support timely outbreak responses. The Centre will significantly enhance postgraduate education, specialised training, and research capacity.”

Acting Dean Dr. Amelia Turagabeci adds that the facility equips students and professionals with advanced skills to provide evidence-based solutions for the region.

“The ability to test samples here, understand them in real time, and respond quickly to antimicrobial resistance is critical. What matters is that this work is done here, on the ground – not in distant laboratories—so solutions can be applied where they are needed most.”

The center will serve as a hub for genomic research and postgraduate training, ensuring local expertise grows alongside global scientific developments.