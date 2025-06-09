Opposition demands greater returns from diplomatic missions

The Opposition is calling for Fiji’s diplomatic missions to deliver greater economic returns through trade, exports and investment.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says diplomatic relationships must translate into real opportunities for Fijians.

He says missions should focus on opening new markets for farmers, businesses and exporters, while attracting investment into Fiji.

Seruiratu says Fiji’s efforts to expand exports to China face challenges, including a 16 percent tariff.

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He says even a small share of the Chinese market could create significant opportunities for Fijian farmers.

Seruiratu also wants stronger trade with neighbouring Pacific countries that rely on Fiji for goods and services.

He says diplomatic missions cost money and Government must ensure they deliver a clear return through trade, investment and development opportunities.

Seruiratu says Fiji must remain flexible in its foreign relations and make better use of partnerships to support economic growth.