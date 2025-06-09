Officers denied bail in Mock manslaughter case

[Photo: FILE]

Six police officers who allegedly assaulted 35-year-old Richard Mock to death at the Namaka Police Station last year appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Sonal Kumar is charged with one count of manslaughter.

It is alleged that between 16th and 17th January last year, he and another allegedly assaulted Mock, causing his death.

Abdul Saiban is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

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It is alleged that he assisted Fenton Thaggard and Kumar, knowing they were involved in an offence against Mock, to help them escape punishment.

Owen Smith, Isikeli Nagiolevu, Ratu Peni Masara Ranamu and Ratu Filimoni Yawayawa are each charged with one count of manslaughter arising from a breach of duty.

It is alleged that they omitted to exercise due care and attention, which caused the death of Mock.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

The state has indicated that they will make an application to consolidate the matters and following which, information and disclosures will be filed.

The defense has argued that count two under the present charge is defective since it’s a summary offence and needs to be dealt with in the Magistrates Court.

However, the state objected to this. The state also objected to their bail, saying the offense was serious.

Each of the accused was represented by a counsel.

The seventh accused is on an island for duty and will be charged and produced in Court soon.

The matter has been adjourned to 14 April.

Mock’s body was discovered in a vacant lot in Nasau, Nadi, in January last year.