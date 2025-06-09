ODPP seeks King Khan property forfeiture

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has filed a civil forfeiture application seeking orders for properties declared as unexplained wealth to be forfeited to the State.

Earlier this year, the Suva High Court had granted State’s application for a permanent restraining order on assets in State against Imran Khan and Deborah Kim.

The Court had declared the assets as unexplained wealth and ordered that they be permanently restrained after finding that the respondents had failed to provide evidence establishing that the properties were acquired through lawful means.

The restrained properties subject to the civil forfeiture application are. $404,840.34 held in Bred Bank account, a three-bedroom concrete house, together with four motor vehicles.

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The ODPP has filed a civil forfeiture application at the Suva High Court Civil Registry today seeking orders for the above properties to be forfeited to the State.