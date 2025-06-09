Oceania youth conference kicks off

[Photo: File]

Youths from across the country and the region are gathering for a three day conference this week at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariate for the Regional Conference of Youth of Oceania.

A platform dedicated to bringing together youth leaders share their lived experiences and locally led initiatives that would shape the regions outcome statement to the g

Global Conference of Youth which takes place right before the Conference of Parties.

According to organizers, the event had initially attracted over 400 applications and nearly 200 online applications from youths eager to attend the event.

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However, applications had to be assessed due limitations in room capacity. Organizers say the three day conference hopes to gather insights and priorities from Youth leaders for COP31 and the PreCop in Tuvalu and in Nadi.

Organizers further added they hope to be sending Pacific Youths to represent the region at the COP in Turkeye in November