OAG targets pay gaps to stop brain drain

The Office of the Auditor-General is moving to tackle pay and career concerns with a full job evaluation this financial year after losing 35 staff between 2022 and 2023.

Auditor-General Finau Nagera said the last review was done more than five years ago, and a budget has now been secured to push the process forward.

She states the wave of exits hit hardest at senior levels, with auditors and managers leaving for better pay in Australia and New Zealand.

Although only five resignations have been recorded in the year ending July this year, the losses had already weakened the office’s capacity.

Nagera said the evaluation would set out fairer remuneration and career paths to keep skilled staff from leaving.’

“We have made sure that we have created additional positions in the accounting function to ensure that if one or two leave, at least there is someone there to look after the accounting function of the Office of Auditor General and we have always, and we have our staff, our own auditors that can also assist in the accounting function.”

Assistant Auditor-General Moshin Ali states workplace morale is also tracked through annual surveys to help guide improvements.

“The last survey, the satisfaction rate was 100% for our officers and there’s various questions that we asked them in terms of salary components, supervision, and their working environment. So the majority of the staff are satisfied with the environment they have.”

The office has filled all corporate services posts that once stalled the 2023–2024 audits.

With staffing back in place, preparations are now underway for the 2025 audit, which begins this month.

