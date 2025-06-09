North biggest Christmas tree set to shine in Labasa tonight

The largest Christmas tree ever installed in the Northern Division is expected to light up this evening in Labasa, marking the official start of the festive season and symbolizing unity across all diverse communities.

The Colgate Christmas Tree Lighting, held in partnership with Damodar Labasa, is now receiving its final touches ahead of the celebration later tonight.

General Manager for Colgate-Palmolive Fiji & the Pacific, Adrian Romanin, says the event is not just about lighting up the tree, but about bringing people together and creating lasting memories.

“Christmas is just another one of those opportunities for us to give back to the community. During the festive season, it’s all about connection and positivity—and behind all of that is the smile. So it’s a very natural fit, but the main thing is bringing everyone together and celebrating a fantastic year.”



General Manager for Colgate-Palmolive Fiji & the Pacific, Adrian Romanin

Romanin says the celebration will feature a range of live entertainment, Christmas carols, choir performances, giveaways, and even a Fiji-style snow experience for families to enjoy.

The event is expected to begin at 4pm in front of the Damodar Cinema in Labasa, and members of the public are encouraged to come out in numbers and enjoy an evening of love, joy, and festive celebration.

