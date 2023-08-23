No need to panic on nuclear dumping: SPC

In response to recent concerns over the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, the Pacific Community (SPC) says there is no immediate need for panic.

Speaking via a Zoom session, the Director General of the Pacific Community Dr Stuart Minchin stresses that scientific data suggests the potential impact on the Pacific Ocean is unlikely to be significant.

According to Dr Minchin, the levels of radioactivity being proposed for release are diluted and low, comparable to background radiation that humans are naturally exposed to.

While this may provide some reassurance, he stresses the importance of continuous monitoring and the development of independent regional capabilities to measure and advise on radioactive isotopes.

“I certainly wouldn’t be panicking about this, but I think it’s – there are – the Pacific will be well served by having our own scientists being able to track and monitor this, not just relying on the data produced by those countries that are actually doing the release or that are responsible for the testing in the first place.”

Within the SPC, there is a growing advocacy for the Pacific region to establish its own monitoring systems, fostering trust and independence.

Dr Minchin explains that this capability would enable the region to assess and respond to any potential impacts effectively.

Dr Minchin says that one notable factor is the geographical location of the Fukushima release.

He says the nuclear plant is situated in the northern hemisphere, and ocean currents predominantly flow from north to south in the Pacific and due to limited mixing between the northern and southern water masses in the short term, immediate impacts from the release are expected to be minimal.

Dr. Minchin states that this window of time should be used wisely to develop the necessary monitoring infrastructure and preparedness for potential future impacts.