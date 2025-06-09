No decisions yet on Qiliho release

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho [file photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service is yet to make a decision on the early release of former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

However, the possibility of his early release remains, and it is most likely to occur this week as this was revealed during the hearing of the case involving Qiliho and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama over the 2021 termination of two police officers.

The Fiji Corrections Service says there are a few processes that must be finalized before any decision is made regarding Qiliho’s release.

Qiliho was convicted of abuse of office and sentenced to two years in prison, while Bainimarama was found guilty of attempting to obstruct justice and handed a one-year term.

Bainimarama was released after serving six months.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Qiliho was placed under the Weekend Release program, which is the final stage before an early release.

