No complaints against PA says FEO

The Fijian Elections Office says it has not received any complaints from the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption or from a Sailosi Nataku against the People’s Alliance Party.

This after, FICAC confirms receiving a complaint against the People’s Alliance Party from Nataku.

Nataku is making a series of allegations regarding the registration of the People’s Alliance to be recognized as a political party under the law.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa has also emphasized that it is under new leadership, and that they are approachable now.

The FEO says if anyone has any complaints, the FEO is more than willing to hear from them and follow the processes in place to address the complaints.