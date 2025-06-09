NFA urges vigilance after three house fires in western Fiji

The National Fire Authority is urging the public to stay vigilant at home during the festive season after three fires were reported on Friday in Tavua, Lautoka, and Nadi.

Acting NFA Chief Executive Joel Israel says investigations into the incidents are ongoing, with preliminary findings expected soon. He commended firefighters for acting swiftly to contain the blazes and prevent them from spreading to nearby homes.

In Nadi, a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house at Nawejikuma Settlement, Nawaka, was destroyed after being found fully engulfed in flames late in the evening. The vacant house sustained extensive damage.

Earlier, a fire at the Tavua Police Barracks destroyed a two-bedroom flat, though firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to an adjacent unit.

In Lautoka, a one-bedroom house at Lomolomo Village, outside the fire boundary, was completely destroyed, with occupants narrowly escaping harm.

Israel noted a concerning number of house fires occur while properties are vacant, prompting renewed calls for basic fire safety precautions. He urged residents to inform neighbours when leaving homes, switch off unused electrical appliances and power points, store flammable items safely, and ensure gas cylinders are turned off.

The NFA reminded the public to immediately call 910 at the first sign of fire and avoid attempting to extinguish flames themselves, as early reporting can prevent loss of life and further damage.

