New unit boosts maternal safety

The Levuka Hospital maternity unit and delivery room has been completely refurbished.

Acting Chief Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana Rauto said maintaining over 220 health facilities nationwide was daunting, but committed partners give hope.

Yet, she states even in the face of these challenges, there is hope.

“Hope in the form of committed partners and generous friends who walk alongside us.”

Dr Cikamatana pointed out Korean volunteer nurse So Young, known locally as Sereana and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) as key drivers of the project.

“It was her initiative, supported by KOICA, that gave life to this project and vinaka vakalevu for choosing to make a difference in Lomaiviti.”

Dr Cikamatana adds that the refurbishment is more than cosmetic.

She also states that it represents a renewed commitment to safer births, healthier families, and stronger communities, raising the standard for maternal care and showing how partnership can deliver tangible results for Fiji.

