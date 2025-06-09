New sugar mill project eyed for Rakiraki

Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji

The government is intensifying efforts to revive the sugar industry through modernisation, mechanisation, and research.

While handing over the Pre-Season Burnt Cane Rehabilitation Grant to farmers in Sabeto, Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh reaffirmed the commitment to restore the sector to its former strength.

Singh announced plans for a new sugar mill in Rakiraki, with expressions of interest already advertised.

“We are working to revive this vital industry and bring it back to what it used to be. The government is committed to supporting our farmers and ensuring the future sustainability of sugar.”

Singh said new equipment, including fertilizer applicators, tractors, and harvesters designed for hilly terrain, is being rolled out to improve efficiency.

Support from the Indian Government will also provide 12 drones and a mobile soil testing lab to strengthen innovation and productivity.

Singh urged farmers to adopt recommended cane varieties and make use of government grants to raise yields and modernise farming practices.

He stressed that the future of the sugar industry depends on modernisation, research, and farmer support, adding that government will continue working with stakeholders to build a stronger and more resilient sector.

