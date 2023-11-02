New partnership to boost ginger export

[Source: Supplied]

Australia and Vinaka Farm have sealed a partnership to support Fiji’s ginger industry so that more Fijian farmers can tap into the undersupplied certified organic ginger market and earn premium prices.

In the first half this year, Fiji exported $9.2 million worth of ginger, of which fresh ginger accounted for $350,000.

Currently, Australia is Fiji’s top export destination for whole fresh ginger.

Article continues after advertisement

\

[Source: Supplied]

Vinaka Farm’s Director, Lily Liu says this collaboration has come at an ideal time as it will provide them with the support and resources to ensure quality control throughout the organic ginger supply chain.



[Source: Supplied]

She says by working together, they can increase the volumes of Fijian ginger entering premium markets like Australia and, in turn, boost the economy and improve livelihoods for local farmers.

She says last year they exported 25 tonnes of fresh ginger to Australia after meeting the Ministry of Agriculture and Australian biosecurity requirements.



[Source: Supplied]

It is anticipated that exports will reach 200 tonnes in 2023.

Australia’s Market Development Facility will support Vinaka Farm with several initiatives, including providing its farmers with training on how to farm ginger on a commercial scale and maintaining the documentation required for organic certification.