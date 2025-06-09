New cybercrime directorate to boost police response

The rising rate of online crime is placing growing pressure on Fiji’s policing landscape, as the force works to keep pace with rapidly evolving digital threats.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the majority of police investigations now rely on digital forensics to track and link offenders through their online footprints.

While physical policing responses remain essential, Tudravu says the Fiji Police Force is strengthening its cybercrime capabilities, with the establishment of a cybercrime directorate within the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) being a major step towards modernizing policing in line with the digital era.

“We don’t want to be caught on our backs, so to speak, with what’s coming. We want to position the Fiji Police Force as an emerging force in cybercrime.”

He revealed that the force is also actively working to make use of available software tools to help detect and investigate crimes committed online.

Tudravu acknowledged the support of international partners who have been assisting the force in strengthening online policing and confirmed that they will continue working closely with stakeholders to build more resilient responses.

He also thanked online policing staff for their continued efforts, and warned that, while cybercrime may appear minor at present, it could have serious long-term impacts on society if not addressed early.

