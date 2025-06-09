New climate relocation standards launched

file photo

Eleven national Non-Government-Organizations umbrella bodies have launched the Minimum Standards on Community-Led Adaptation and Climate-Induced Relocation in Honiara, giving Pacific communities greater control over how they respond to climate threats.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga states the standards build on last year’s Maamaloa Reflections from the Pacific People’s Forum in Tonga, confirming that communities must remain central in decisions about adaptation and planned relocation.

PIANGO Executive Director Emeline Ilolahia said the standards guarantee relocation was dignified and community-driven, not left solely to government, with local culture and kinship systems guiding planning and execution.

The standards call for inclusive land use planning, strong community decision-making, capacity building, psychosocial and gender support, and resilient infrastructure designed for Pacific realities.

They also stress youth and diaspora involvement, independent advocacy to protect community interests and clear communication to ensure transparency and accountability.

By placing communities at the heart of climate adaptation, the initiative aims to shift the region from top-down responses to strategies that empower local populations and protect their rights and dignity.

