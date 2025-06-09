Needle and Syringe Programme still under discussion

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health says discussions are still ongoing to ensure the Needle and Syringe Programme is ready for implementation, as officials work to curb HIV transmission linked to shared needles.

The programme, aimed at preventing infections from drug use through “bluetoothing,” would provide users with separate needles and syringes, reducing the risk of HIV and other blood-borne diseases.

The Minister for Health says the programme is still in the discussion phase, with a focus on gaining support from all relevant stakeholders.

“We’re still in the discussion phase of ensuring that we have the buy-in of all the relevant stakeholders. We’re mindful there may be a criminal element, which is why we are continuously discussing with the DPP’s office how best to implement this programme in Fiji.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds the Government is committed to moving forward responsibly, potentially seeking Cabinet endorsement next year.

“It’s something still in progress. If it’s not endorsed this year, we’re looking at next year, but only once all stakeholders are on board.”

The Ministry says consultations with legal authorities, law enforcement, and community groups continue to ensure the programme is introduced safely and effectively.

