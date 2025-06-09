Navy joins forces with fisheries to combat sea crime

[file photo]

Fiji is stepping up efforts to combat illegal fishing and organized crime in its waters through a five-day training program for fisheries officers.

Fisheries Assistant and Compliance Officer Emoni Muatabu states the training has been a major boost in understanding where and how officers can exercise their powers at sea and inshore.

Muatabu adds the sessions clarified operational limits and addressed gaps in previous procedures, ensuring enforcement is more precise and effective.

“So it’s a big learning for me. Knowing where to apply your powers as an authorized officer. So yes, after this training, we know that we are limited in terms of areas of operations.”

Republic of Fiji Navy representative Kameli Rakoko says the program helped officers unlearn outdated practices.

Fisheries Technical Officer Surveillance Arishma Ram says the training enhanced her knowledge of international laws and improved her ability to tackle enforcement challenges.

By clarifying operational limits and improving enforcement procedures, the government aims to safeguard its marine resources and secure sustainable fisheries for the future.

