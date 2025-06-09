Navua to officially become a town this month

Navua will officially become a town by the end of this month, paving the way for new local administration and services as the area continues to grow.

Lami Town Council Special Administrator Vula Shaw says township status will allow Navua to have its own council, special administrators and management team responsible for key municipal services.

These will include waste collection and processing development permits.

Shaw says Navua’s rapid residential and commercial development shows the area is ready for township status.

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He says a public consultation held on July 26 allowed residents to voice their aspirations and concerns and helped shape preparations for the new council and its operations.

Tourism will also be a major focus, with Navua’s mountainous interior, coastal location and access to Namosi and Serua offering significant potential.

Shaw says Navua is also experiencing rapid urban growth.

“And likewise the urban shift from Nausori to Suva, from Suva to Navua, you can see that people are moving towards Navua to buy residential properties, so there would be a growth in urban dwellers around the new township.”

Shaw says infrastructure will need to keep pace with the growing population and support future economic, commercial and urban development.

The Ministry of Local Government is inviting the public to Thompson Park next Friday, August 28, for the official declaration.

The event will include a march, traditional welcome and Meke performances involving students from Navua, Namosi and Serua.