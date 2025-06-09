Nausori Market ventilation upgraded

Nausori Market. [Photo: NAUSORI TOWN COUNCIL/ FACEBOOK]

Conditions at the Nausori Market have improved with the recent installation of ten new industrial fans, aimed at enhancing ventilation and comfort for vendors and customers.

The upgrade forms part of ongoing efforts by the Nausori Town Council to improve market infrastructure and create a safer, more conducive trading environment.

Improved airflow is expected to ease heat conditions inside the market, supporting daily trading activities and customer experience.

Article continues after advertisement

The Council says the improvement reflects its continued commitment to community-focused development and better public facilities, acknowledging the cooperation and support of market vendors during the upgrade works.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.